Police chase ends in crash in Concord; investigation underway

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say a chase involving troopers ended in a crash late Monday night.

It happened along George Liles Parkway and Interstate 85. Police say the chase broke out around 11 p.m.

A section of George Liles Parkway between Exchange Street and Kannapolis Highway was closed until around 4:45 Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Channel 9 is reaching out for more information on the incident.

