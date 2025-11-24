Local

2-county pursuit ends in Walgreens parking lot

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A chase involving a Toyota Camry ended with the arrest of Jose Louis Ramirez-Berreto on Sunday night in Alexander County.

Deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 127 South near Devils Track Road at 10:50 p.m., but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.

The chase extended into Caldwell County, with deputies observing the driver throwing a white powdery substance from the vehicle’s window.

The pursuit concluded in the parking lot of Walgreens on Highway 321 after stop sticks were deployed, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

Ramirez-Berreto, 25, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the use of a controlled substance, and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Additional charges include destroying criminal evidence, careless and reckless driving, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Ramirez-Berreto is currently held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

