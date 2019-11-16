  • Sheriff: 10-year-old boy dies after being found shot at Lancaster mobile home park

    By: Erin Edwards

    LANCASTER, S.C. - A 10-year-old boy died Friday after he was found shot near his home in Lancaster.

    Deputies were called around 4 p.m. to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road.

    Officials said when they got there, they found the boy lying on the ground between two mobile homes surrounded by people trying to help him.

    Family members told Channel 9 that the boy was playing near his home when the shooting happened.

    He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina - Lancaster Medical Center where he died.

    Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead as the Sheriff's Office combed the area for witnesses and clues.

    According to investigators, the shooting does not appear to have been a random act, but it's unclear if the boy was the intended victim.

    No arrests have been made.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

