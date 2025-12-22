Man with ties to community activist Cedric Dean charged in shooting incident

CHARLOTTE — A man with ties to community activist Cedric Dean is now facing charges in connection with a shooting.

According to court documents, John Stover got into an argument with his wife and fired shots at their car while a child was inside.

An affidavit said that before the shooting, the two were arguing about work and money because they both work for Cedric Dean.

Dean is currently under federal investigation.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Stover was taken into custody and is being held on a million-dollar secured bond.

