1 stabbed at Rock Hill mosque, spokesperson says

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A stabbing at a South Carolina mosque drew a significant police response Friday afternoon. It happened before 3 p.m. at Masjid Al Salaam in Rock Hill.

Police said when officers arrived at the mosque, they found no threats to the public.

A spokesperson for the mosque said a man who had been attending for a few months came to one of their regular services Friday afternoon. The spokesperson said in the middle of service, the man seemed to have “snapped” and pulled out a knife.

The spokesperson said the man stabbed someone in the side.

One of their regular attendees works as a security guard, the spokesperson said. He had a gun on him and pulled it out to shoot the man with the knife.

The man with the knife took off, and the security guard shot him one more time, the spokesperson said.

Police were able to quickly catch the man.

The man who was stabbed is going to recover from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said at this time, the stabbing does not appear to have been a hate crime. Channel 9 is following up with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

