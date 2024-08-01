Man charged with shooting someone at Rock Hill grocery store

A man shot someone he was fighting Thursday afternoon at Adam’s Grocery in Rock Hill, police said.

Officers at the Rock Hill Police Department were called to the store on South Wilson Street at about 12:35 p.m.

Someone called 911 and said the two men were fighting when one of them shot the other before fleeing.

The 46-year-old victim who was shot in the abdomen identified the suspect, Zamarri Dequan Carter, 24 of Rock Hill.

Zamarri Dequan Carter

The Rock Hill Police Department Bloodhound Tracking Team tracked Carter to an address on Carolina Avenue Extension where he was apprehended without incident, police said.

Carter was served with warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain crimes.

VIDEO: Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton

Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton

©2024 Cox Media Group