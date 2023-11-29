Police investigate gunfire at north Charlotte Starbucks

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after there was gunfire Tuesday night at a Starbucks in north Charlotte

There were bullet holes in the front glass and shattered windows at the coffee shop on Davis Lake Parkway off West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Channel 9 got to the scene and saw police officers speaking with possible witnesses.

Scene of shooting call Tuesday night at the Starbucks on Davis Lake Parkway in north Charlotte.

Paramedics said they did not treat anyone.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 hurt in north Charlotte

1 killed, 1 hurt in north Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group