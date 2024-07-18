Police investigate homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say one person is dead after a homicide in east Charlotte.

Detectives with CMPD’s homicide unit are currently on the 6000 block of Cattail Court investigating.

Homicide Investigation in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/zJeuEFIdCR — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 18, 2024

Officials say one person has been pronounced dead.

So far, there is no word on any suspects or who was shot in this incident.

We will provide more information as it is released by police.

