Police investigate homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say one person is dead after a homicide in east Charlotte.

Detectives with CMPD’s homicide unit are currently on the 6000 block of Cattail Court investigating.

Officials say one person has been pronounced dead.

So far, there is no word on any suspects or who was shot in this incident.

We will provide more information as it is released by police.

