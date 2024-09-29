Police investigate separate Charlotte shootings early Sunday Morning

CHARLOTTE — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Queen City after three separate shootings.

MEDIC says the first of the three shootings happened near the intersection of South Blvd and Poindexter Drive.

Officials say one patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting MEDIC says they responded to was on the 4600 block of Prosperity Church Road in north Charlotte just before 4 a.m.

MEDIC says one person from that location was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

MEDIC says that they responded to the 7800 block of Waterford Lakes Drive where one patient was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

So far, there is no word on what led to any of these shootings.

We are asking CMPD if any of these shootings are related or if there any suspects that they are looking for.

We will provide updates as they are released from CMPD.

