Police investigating deadly shooting in Dallas; first one since 2017

DALLAS, N.C. — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early on Wednesday morning, the town’s first incident since 2017.

Officers were called to a shooting just after midnight at a home on Eastway Drive off Old Spencer Mountain Road.

Inside the house, police found Christopher Knox Wery, 25, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have any persons of interest.

The department says the investigation is open and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

