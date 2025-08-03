Police investigating deadly shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in an overnight shooting incident in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD officers responded to the scene at the 6200 block of South Boulevard just after midnight on Sunday.

Police had been called to the scene for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

MEDIC responded to the scene as well and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

CMPD detectives are investigating the incident. The case is open and active.

No additional details have been made available.

