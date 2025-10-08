Police investigating deadly west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly crash in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard at Ashley Road.

MEDIC confirmed a pedestrian was struck and transported with life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard are closed in the area while police conduct their investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area is possible and seek alternate routes.

