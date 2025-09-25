Police investigating fatal south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash in south Charlotte.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Pineville Matthews Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a damaged Nissan Xterra and a Honda Civic. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries while the other driver was killed on scene.

The Honda driver was identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Earle and pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Earle’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, striking the front of the Nissan.

Toxicology results for Earle are pending, and the exact cause of why his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic is not yet determined.

Police say the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

