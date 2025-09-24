Gastonia man sentenced for deadly street racing crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man will spend at least three years in prison for his role in a deadly street racing crash.

Police say Raterrio Sheppard was racing a woman he knew, Porscha Mason, on Hoffman Road in late March when they both lost control and Mason crashed into another car.

Mason was killed in the crash, and a mother and child were seriously hurt.

Police originally charged Sheppard with murder. This week, he pled guilty to felony manslaughter.

He will serve two years of probation when he gets out of prison.

