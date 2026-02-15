Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte following welfare check

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police launched a homicide investigation in northwest Charlotte after a person was pronounced deceased during a welfare check.
Police responded to a Check the Welfare call in the 700 block of Lawton Road around 6 a.m. Sunday.
There, police found a person who had sustained apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
A homicide investigation has been launched.
Anyone with information concerning the homicide has been asked to contact police at 704-432-8477.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
