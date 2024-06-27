Police investigating robbery at Kings Mountain bank

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery Thursday morning in Kings Mountain.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, officers got word that a bank on E. King Street was robbed around 10:10 a.m.

Police said a man went into the bank and showed a gun to get money. He then ran away and left in a “light in color vehicle.”

A description wasn’t given of the vehicle, and a police description of the suspect isn’t specific enough.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery, police said.

The investigation is active, police said, and more updates will be provided when information is available.

