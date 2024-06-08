Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting that happened Friday night in Gastonia, police say.

The Gaston County Police Department is investigating and said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Pine Street and Shamrock Road.

GCPD says officers found two people who had been shot, and they were both taken to the hospital. One of the victims died from their injuries, and the other was reported to be stable as of Saturday morning.

Police say “all individuals have been identified” and there isn’t a threat to the public. It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody or if the two victims were shooting at each other. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

GCPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 704-866-3320.

