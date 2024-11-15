1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, police investigating

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday morning at a west Charlotte apartment complex, and police are investigating.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Nobles Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene spotted multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and at least one detective at a crime scene near the apartment complex parking lot.

At this time, it’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police haven’t said if a suspect is in custody or wanted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

