1 killed in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The homicide investigation was on Strive Street at the Ascent at Mallard Creek Apartments off of Odell School Road outside the I-485 loop.

Witnesses said a man shot a woman who was running through the parking lot.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not confirmed any details in the investigation.

Deadly north Charlotte shooting The scene of a deadly shooting on Nov. 13, 2024, on Strive Street.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group