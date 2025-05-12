Police investigating shooting in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries overnight after a shooting early Monday in west Charlotte, police tell Channel 9.

It happened just around midnight near a home on Columbus Circle, which is just south of Freedom Drive. First responders arrived and found one person who had been shot, according to MEDIC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating what happened, but few details have been released.

We’re asking CMPD if anyone is in custody and what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

