Police investigating shots fired at Statesville Walmart

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at a Walmart Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the store on Crossroads Drive, according to a release from the City of Statesville.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

They are working on determining whether the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, which could provide crucial leads in identifying the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

