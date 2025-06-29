‘Overwhelming’: Family, community march to honor homicide victim, raise awareness

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A community came behind the family of a homicide victim in Kannapolis on Sunday to honor a life lost and inspire change.

Khari Wilkes was shot and killed at a Kannapolis apartment complex in January. Video footage shows a car pulling into a parking lot, and two men getting out. Police say after the shooting, the two men returned to find the car and its driver missing.

Five months later, his killers have not been caught. And his family has been left searching for answers.

On Sunday, Wilkes’ family and community gathered at the apartment complex where Wilkes was killed and marched.

The group marched down North Little Texas Road, chanting to bring attention to the continuing search for Wilkes’ killers and to ask for the community to do more to prevent gun violence.

Wilkes’ mother, Shakitta Hill, said it has been a very difficult six months. She led the way in the march through the June heat.

“Anytime we do anything since Khari has passed, everything we’re doing for him, I always feel that hurt from that first day that call,” she said. “I do cry, but when you see this and all these people showing up... The support for him has been overwhelming.”

