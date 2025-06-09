Police looking into rival motorcycle club after Outlaws clubhouse shooting

NEWTON, N.C. — Police say at least three dozen bullets were fired outside of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse in Newton over the weekend, but they’re not getting a lot of cooperation from the Outlaws.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that none of the members have agreed to be interviewed after a deadly shooting that rocked Newton early Sunday morning.

The police chief told Faherty that they’re relying on law enforcement from across the county to increase police presence near the Outlaws Clubhouse after the shooting.

One neighbor showed us where one of the rounds shattered two windows in her home along N. Main Avenue. For more than 12 hours on Sunday, police collected evidence from near the clubhouse after two members were shot.

“I pray for their families. The motorcycle club has been down here for several years and we’ve never had any problems,” said Carol Byington.

Police say they’re looking into whether a rival motorcycle club was possibly involved in the shooting.

Investigators confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire, and some of the shell casings were found on the roof.

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipes said they’re not getting coordination from the Outlaws, but they’re still trying to interview people.

Faherty could see Outlaws from across the Southeast over the weekend, including members from Florida and Tennessee. Police said the Newton chapter, where the shooting happened, was celebrating its 23rd anniversary in the town.

Police said Jordan Cassell from Albemarle was killed in the shooting.

Investigators say they’re executing search warrants on video seized from the clubhouse. Faherty spotted about half a dozen cameras nearby.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

