Serious crash shuts down west Charlotte road, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A serious crash has shut down a road in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard at Old Dowd Road.

Police said the crash involved at least nine vehicles. It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard at Old Dowd Road are closed due to a crash, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Moores Chapel Road to Interstate 85 as a detour.

VIDEO: Police: Driver arrested for hitting man in Uptown crosswalk, leaving scene

Police: Driver arrested for hitting man in Uptown crosswalk, leaving scene

©2024 Cox Media Group