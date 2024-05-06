Police: Man shot, killed in York’s first homicide since 2022

YORK, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the city of York, police said.

It’s the city’s first homicide investigation since 2022, according to the York Police Department.

Police said officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Galilean Road, where they found a 21-year-old man had been shot. He died at the scene.

The victim, Jai’Shaun Young, was from Gastonia, North Carolina.

No criminal charges have been filed, police said. They are still investigating the case but are not actively after a suspect, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

