FEMA, SBA tour areas severely hit by York County storms

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Both FMA and Small Business Administration officials toured storm-torn areas of York County on Wednesday.

It comes days after county leaders said it isn’t likely that York County will qualify for any federal grant dollars after last month’s storms. However, some of the storm damage is major.

“I’ve never gone through anything like this. Even Hugo wasn’t this bad,” said neighbor Joyce Leopard.

County leaders think the area could qualify for SBA loans, so they welcomed Wednesday’s visit hoping to leave no stone unturned. FEMA and the SBA are conducting their own damage study, which could take months.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Tina Terry was with federal officials on the ground.

(WACH BELOW: ‘It wasn’t our fault’: Residents of torn-up Rock Hill receiving no federal help)

‘It wasn’t our fault’: Residents of torn-up Rock Hill receiving no federal help





©2024 Cox Media Group