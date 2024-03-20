Police: Mint Hill man accused of raping 14-year-old from Pitt County

MINT HILL, N.C. — Mint Hill police say a local man was charged with statutory rape after being found with a runaway 14-year-old girl from Pitt County.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department on Wednesday, officers went to a home on Pine Needle Trail after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that the 14-year-old girl was there.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Zachary Davis Soto with the girl, Mint Hill police said.

Zachary Soto

According to the department, Soto “had been in contact leading to her being picked up.” Police said the activity “appears to be consensual.”

MHPD didn’t say how Soto met the teenager, but the department wanted to “advise and/or remind children and parents of the dangers of social media and the internet.”

Soto was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond, and that was amended to $50,000 on Monday, according to court records.

Channel 9 is reaching out to police for additional details on Soto’s arrest.

