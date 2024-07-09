Police need help finding car that hit two people in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department is investigating after two people were hit by a vehicle last month.

The incident occurred on June 21 at 12 a.m. on Rivers Street near Bodenheimer Drive.

Police said the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle or hatchback. It may have damage to one of both headlamps.

It was possibly heading south on Bodenheimer Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

