Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist and kept going.
The incident occurred along Conover Boulevard West shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Family members told Channel 9 that the victim had surgery on Monday after the incident left him with a serious leg injury.
Police said they believe a dark 2006 to 2009 Toyota 4 Runner was involved.
Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to call 911.
