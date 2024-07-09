Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist and kept going.

The incident occurred along Conover Boulevard West shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Family members told Channel 9 that the victim had surgery on Monday after the incident left him with a serious leg injury.

Police said they believe a dark 2006 to 2009 Toyota 4 Runner was involved.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to call 911.

