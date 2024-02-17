Police push firearm safety with gun lock giveaway

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster County are educating the community on gun safety with a new initiative.

The Lancaster Police Department is giving away free gun locks to community members through Project ChildSafe, a program from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Each gun lock has a cable that runs through the gun and locks with a key. The hope is to encourage responsible gun ownership to prevent accidents.

“Gun safety is a priority for us, and responsible gun ownership includes properly storing the firearm to prevent misuse, theft, and accidents,” said Chief of Police Don Roper. “I truly want this gun safety initiative to make a positive impact on our community.”

LPD also shared these tips to prevent gun-related accidents:

Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded.

Never point a firearm toward anyone or anything that you do not intend to shoot.

Properly store firearms in a safe or use a gun lock.

Keep all firearms out of the reach of children and always secure them.

Keep your firearms in good working order and have them serviced by a gunsmith regularly.

Never rely on the safety of a gun

Don’t put your finger on the trigger unless you are ready to shoot.

You can pick up a gun lock at the Lancaster Police Department at 405 E. Arch Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

