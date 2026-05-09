Fire breaks out at Hickory baseball stadium

HICKORY, N.C. — Channel 9’s Dave Faherty is looking into a fire that happened at a baseball stadium in Hickory early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, which is the home of the Hickory Crawdads. It was reported just after 5 a.m. and then extinguished by about 5:55 a.m.

Faherty learned that there were about 200 scouts and their parents at the stadium for Scout Night. One of the parents noticed smoke coming from the locker room area while some scouts were sleeping on the field.

Once people spotted the smoke, the parents got everyone to move to the opposite end of the field.

Officials said Saturday morning that no one was hurt in the fire.

According to a news release from the city of Hickory, investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

The city says contents inside the clubhouse were heavily damaged.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

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