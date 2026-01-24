Police request assistance locating missing Lancaster teen

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department announced Saturday morning that they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said they are searching for Gabriela Yarborough, who was last seen leaving her home on East Dunlap Street early Saturday morning.

Yarborough is described as a 5-foot-7, 120-pound, biracial female. Officials say she has reddish-brown hair that she wears in two puff balls.

She was last seen wearing a black tube top, a purple and gray hoodie, black Hello Kitty pajama pants, and multicolored Crocs. She also has a nose piercing, officials said.

Anyone who has information on where Yarborough may be has been asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department or call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

