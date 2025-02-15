Police request help finding Matthews teen

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Department announced the disappearance of a local 14-year-old Friday afternoon.

Police are looking for Ethan Edward Demaison. He is described as a white, 6-foot-1, 240-pound male, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, khaki pants, dark shoes, and a black backpack. Police did not say where Demaison was last seen.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Demaison. They ask that anyone with information on his location call 704-847-5555 or 911.

