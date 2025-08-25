BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police have asked people to remain indoors as they respond to a threat on the Catawba River.

Police issued the alert around 1:10 p.m. as they resolve an incident on the water.

The threat has been contained to the river between Catawba Cove Drive, The Conservancy, and Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, police said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene and saw police presence on the river. The police presence is reported to be contained within the area in the below map.

Police respond to threat on Catawba River, shelter in place issued (Belmont Police)

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

