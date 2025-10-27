Police searching for driver who hit Caldwell County cyclist

CALDWELL — A bicyclist in Caldwell County was knocked off the road by a driver who drove off following the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Family members told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that 47-year-old Jimmy Mellon wasn’t discovered until eight hours after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run in the Granite Falls area on Thursday night.

Mellon suffered injuries to his head and legs after being hit by the car. Police told Faherty that another biker discovered Mellon down a hill on Friday morning and called 911.

He was unconscious until Saturday, family said, and he still doesn’t remember the accident.

License and theft investigators with the highway patrol are investigating the case. They told Faherty that they discovered some car parts at the scene of the crash and are attempting to match them to a make and model of the vehicle involved.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Tune in to Channel 9 at 5:30 p.m. to hear more.

WATCH: Experts reveal top tips to reduce teen driver insurance costs

Experts reveal top tips to reduce teen driver insurance costs

©2025 Cox Media Group