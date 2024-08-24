Police searching for home burglary suspects in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson Police Department is investigating a burglary at a home Friday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched after an alarm was triggered at home on 18000 Woodland Trails Drive.

At the scene, police determined that someone had forced entry into the home. It was also discovered that a security camera caught two suspects leaving the rear end of the residence.

Both subjects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, and one subject was carrying a backpack. The homeowners were not present at the time of the break-in, according to police.

The search for these suspects is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Division Police Department at 704-892-5131 or North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

VIDEO: 3 men linked to South American theft groups arrested for series of break-ins, CMPD says

