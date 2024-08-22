3 men linked to South American theft groups arrested for series of break-ins, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Three men have been arrested in connection with a series of break-ins believed to be linked to an organization in South America, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A group of crime tourists, referred to as South American theft groups, are targeting wealthy households and stealing high-end designer items before returning to their country of origin.

According to police, 49-year-old Alexander Panameno, 33-year-old Anuar Noviteno, and David Caicedo-Delgado, 34, have recently been arrested and charged in connection with 18 cases in Charlotte. They could also be linked to more than 50 cases across the United States.

Caicedo-Delgado is the suspected getaway driver in these incidents. He has been charged with one chase in Charlotte and is under investigation for several others outside of Charlotte, according to police.

Alexander Panameno, Anuar Noviteno and David Caicedo-Delgado

CMPD said an investigation revealed that Noviteno and Panameno generally broke into homes during daytime hours, wearing high-visibility clothing to appear as construction or lawncare workers to avoid suspicion.

In May, detectives identified Panameno and Noviteno as suspects in these cases, and Caicedo-Delgado was identified as the driver of a White Ford Transit Van that was used in the break-ins.

In June, all three men were arrested after being observed breaking into a home on Tribune Drive.

A search warrant was executed on a home connected to the suspects and stolen luxury items, including jewelry, watches, and handbags worth $130,000. Burglary tools, masks, and more than $12,000 in cash were also seized.

CMPD is continuing to investigate these break-ins. If you believe you are a victim, call 911 or 704-432-TIPS to relay information.

Residents are also encouraged to take additional precautions to prevent their homes from being targeted:

Utilize deadbolts

Install window locks

Have good exterior lighting

If you have an alarm, make sure it’s operational and registered

Notify trusted neighbors when going out of town

If you use a safe, make sure it’s at least 200 pounds

VIDEO: Police: 4 suspects tied to dozens of car break-ins arrested after leading chase

Police: 4 suspects tied to dozens of car break-ins arrested after leading chase

©2024 Cox Media Group