Police searching for shooter after gunfire hits east Charlotte taco shop

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire at Tacos El Nevado, a popular taco shop in east Charlotte.

Surveillance video shows bullets flying into the restaurant on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., narrowly missing a customer waiting for food.

Police said the gunfire hit two cars and the building.

At least a dozen people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt. However, no arrests have been made.

VIDEO: Suspect caught, victim IDed in Taco Bell shooting

Suspect caught, victim IDed in Taco Bell shooting

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