Suspect caught, victim IDed in Taco Bell shooting

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Authorities in Union County say a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting at a Taco Bell in Indian Trail this week.

Channel 9 reported on the shooting at the Taco Bell on Highway 74 Monday night. The victim was found shot to death inside the restaurant, and deputies were working to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that 22-year-old Gilecio Ritchie was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Gilecio Ritchie

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Dantreveion Hobbs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ritchie was arrested Tuesday evening at his home in Indian Trail.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released a motive in the case, but investigators said they believe the attack was targeted.

We’re working on getting more information on the arrest.

>>Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the latest details on the shooting.

VIDEO: CMPD reveals crime findings, addresses safety concerns with public safety report

CMPD reveals crime findings, addresses safety concerns with public safety report

©2025 Cox Media Group