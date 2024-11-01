Police searching for shoplifter who hit employee with car in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after an employee was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 3:15 at the Shoe Show in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

Officials told the Morganton Herald that the woman left the store without paying for two pairs of shoes.

An employee then followed the woman to the parking lot and saw her get into the passenger side of a white Acura.

The driver of the Acura then hit the employee while attempting to leave the scene, according to the Morganton Herald.

The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Gabryszewski at 828-437-1211 or Morganton-Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

