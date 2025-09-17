Police secure weapon found in car break-in at A.L. Brown High School

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department said officers responded to a vehicle break-in at A. L. Brown High School on Tuesday, where a weapon was discovered and secured, school officials said.

Police said they maintained control of the situation at all times, ensuring that the vehicle was never left unattended during the investigation.

There were police on campus, but the school day continued as normal, and a lockdown was deemed unnecessary.

Police assured that at no point were students or staff in danger, and the situation was handled with an abundance of caution.

Parents were promptly informed once the investigation was completed, according to school officials.

