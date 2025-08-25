Parents arrested for bringing weapons to campus on first day of school

CHARLOTTE — A married couple were arrested for bringing weapons to Palisades High School on the first day of school.

This is the same school where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a student shot into a building last week.

In a message sent out to parents, the school’s principal said the weapons were confiscated immediately, the police were called and those parents were arrested.

Regina Marie Mungin brought a gun, according to records. She was charged with felony bringing a gun on educational property and misdemeanor bringing a weapon on educational property, not a gun.

Miquel Anione-Umeek Williams reportedly brought pocketknife. He was charged with bringing a weapon on educational property-not a gun.

The two are married, according to social media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Operations Officer Tim Ivey said two parents set off the weapons detectors inside Palisades High Monday morning.

“We take this very seriously and we will not tolerate behavior like this,” said Ivey. “There’s a secure vestibule there at the school where everybody is scanned.”

Data from North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction showed the amount of weapons brought onto a CMS campus, which dropped between the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. Last school year’s data is not available yet. The amount of firearms during that time period did jump slightly, from six to nine.

“We are making great strides in CMS in deterring weapons being brought onto our campuses,” Ivey said. “There’s one thing you can’t deter, you can’t deter someone’s choice,” he said.

District leaders are viewing those guns as a small blemish on a big day.

“It’s been an absolute fantastic and smooth start to the 25-26 school year,” said CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill.

This school year marks the transition to a new student information system.

“It’s been a pretty easy process to do,” said Chris Rushing, a parent. “ParentSquare to Infinite Campus.”

Chris and Stacy Rushing said the latter is much more streamlined.

“We get to see their academics in Infinite, so I like it honestly,” said Stacy Rushing.

Deputy Superintendent Melissa Ballknight said the district has about 53,000 families that have already completed their Infinite Campus enrollment. With more than 141,000 students, 63% of the district’s parents still need to create their accounts.

The district started the new school year Monday with 209 teacher vacancies. This is down from 228 just last week.

