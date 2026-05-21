The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina Comptroller General

Two Democrats are vying to be the Democratic nominee for Comptroller General: Tiffany Boozer and Bruce Cole.

Incumbent Brian Gaines is not seeking the seat after being appointed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The winner will face Republican Mike Burkhold.

Boozer did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this page with her answers if we receive them.

Bruce Cole (D)

Bruce Cole

What is your occupation?

Real estate developer, CPA and educator.

Why are you running?

I’ve been blessed with wonderful educational and career opportunities, and I want to pay it forward.

Our state’s fiscal administration is a “hot mess” and the citizens of South Carolina deserve better: (1) the CG’s Office is under investigation by the SEC for $5.3 billion in accounting discrepancies; (2) the Retirement System is underfunded by $23 billion; and (3) the Truth in Accounting give South Carolina a D grade for having only $36.7 billion available to pay $51 billion worth of bills.

I am the most qualified candidate for the position of Comptroller General (see below) and South Carolina’s taxpayers deserve a competent watchdog who has actually done the work, not just talked about it.

How do you plan to eliminate waste and ensure taxpayer dollars are used to benefit SC communities?

Modernizing state financial systems. Building the kind of real-time reporting capabilities that allow citizens, legislators, and agency heads to see how money is flowing at any given moment is not a luxury. It is a prerequisite for honest government.

Strengthening internal controls. I will implement a systematic review of the state’s internal control framework, identify vulnerabilities, and build remediation plans with clear timelines and clear accountability. No more closing the barn door after the horse has bolted.

Using data analytics for better governance. Data, properly analyzed, is a gold mine of insight, about where waste is occurring, where programs are underperforming, where investment is needed, and where savings can be realized. I will build an analytical capacity in this office that has never existed before.

What role does accurate reporting and financial transparency play in public trust?

It is everything. The CG produces financial reports that few citizens ever read because they are written for accountants and bond analysts, not for the people who actually paid for everything in them. I will create a plain-language annual citizen’s guide to the state budget that tells every South Carolinian, in terms they can understand, where their tax dollars went and what they accomplished. The Comptroller General’s office must be prepared to meet that moment with stronger performance measurements across state agencies, greater transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent, and governance built on accountability rather than habit.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have a strong educational foundation (e.g., AB in Economics, MS in Accounting, MBA in Finance, Ph.D. in Planning). But credentials alone don’t move the needle…results do. I have considerable experience working in complex environments and facing critical issues (e.g., CFO at the Boston Public Library, Director of Change Management at John Hancock Financial Services, Global Product Manager AT&T, etc.). These aren’t campaign talking points. They are a track record. I have been involved in public service throughout my entire career (e.g., State Chair of the Sierra Club of South Carolina, Richland County Airport Commissioner, Board of Directors with SC Economics, Assistant Professor at USC, etc.).

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