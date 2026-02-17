Police seek help finding missing 17-year-old girl in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are asking for assistance finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in Matthews.

Matthews police are searching for Olivia Rodriguez Sanchez. According to a release, she is about 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and reddish highlights.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white and blue sleeveless sweater, jeans, and light blue crocs. She was also wearing silver hoop earrings and a hoop nose-ring in her left nostril.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the authorities.

