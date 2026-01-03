Local

Police seek public’s assistance in missing person investigation

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Ronald Catron
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need help finding a missing elderly man.

75-year-old Ronald Catron was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday leaving his home on Meridale Forest Drive. That’s near Eastfield Road in north Charlotte.

Catron has dementia and may become lost or confused.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gray Nike slide sandals.

If you see him, call 911.

