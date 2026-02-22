Police seek three suspects after deadly collision in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A fatal accident involving a vehicle and four motorcycles occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road in Salisbury Friday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Corolla turned left onto Airport Road and entered the path of four motorcycles, resulting in the death of one motorcyclist and serious injuries to another.

Jody Holloman, 54, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motorcyclist with serious injuries, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital.

Three individuals exited the vehicle, fled the scene on foot and are being sought by the Salisbury Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

