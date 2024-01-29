Local

Police seize 600 dosage units of Fentanyl in traffic stop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Monroe Arrest Elliott was arrested for the active warrant and charged with trafficking in opium, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. (Monroe PD.)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe made an arrest using their K9 unit on Sunday, seizing 600 dosage units of Fentanyl.

ALSO READ: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Kings Mountain

Theodore Elliott III, of Monroe, had an active warrant for a previous traffic stop where he fled from detectives on foot, a release said.

Elliott was arrested for the active warrant and charged with trafficking in opium, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(WATCH BELOW: Novant celebrates opening of breast health center with spa-like treatment for patients)

Novant celebrates opening of breast health center with spa-like treatment for patients

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read