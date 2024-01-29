Police seize 600 dosage units of Fentanyl in traffic stop

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe made an arrest using their K9 unit on Sunday, seizing 600 dosage units of Fentanyl.

Theodore Elliott III, of Monroe, had an active warrant for a previous traffic stop where he fled from detectives on foot, a release said.

Elliott was arrested for the active warrant and charged with trafficking in opium, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

