Police situation shuts down lanes in west Mecklenburg County, causing major delays

CHARLOTTE — Delays are forming along Interstate 85 North in west Mecklenburg County after a police situation shut down the right lanes of the roadway.
Several law enforcement officials and first responders were spotted at the scene near Interstate 485 on the Gaston County side.
ALERT: A "police situation" has the right lanes BLOCKED I-85 NB at I-485 on the #GastonCo side #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/NSPrZMxztA— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 19, 2026
A garbage truck also appears to have been involved.
Channel 9 is asking officials what exactly happened here.
WATCH ABOVE: Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor breaks down what we know and the impacts to your morning commute.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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