Police situation shuts down lanes in west Mecklenburg County, causing major delays

CHARLOTTE — Delays are forming along Interstate 85 North in west Mecklenburg County after a police situation shut down the right lanes of the roadway.

Several law enforcement officials and first responders were spotted at the scene near Interstate 485 on the Gaston County side.

A garbage truck also appears to have been involved.

Channel 9 is asking officials what exactly happened here.

WATCH ABOVE: Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor breaks down what we know and the impacts to your morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte crash

1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte crash

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