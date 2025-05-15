Police search for armed robbery suspect, endangered teen in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. — Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was at a police standoff Thursday afternoon at Brandywine condos in Catawba County.

Deputies along Brandywine Drive in Conover said they were looking for Jim “Milkbone” Jernigan, and Hope Carroll, who is endangered and may be with him.

The police got access to the condo but no one was inside.

Nearby condos were evacuated and residents were able to return.

No additional details have been made available.

