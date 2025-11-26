Police urge parents to address teen loitering at Huntersville shopping center

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police are urging parents to discuss proper behavior with their children after reports of teenagers loitering and causing disturbances at Birkdale Village.

The police department is asking visitors to report any concerning behavior they witness at the shopping center. This call to action comes after a summer incident involving reckless e-bike riders speeding through Birkdale Village.

During the summer, Huntersville Police were trying to track down reckless e-bike riders who were speeding through Birkdale Village. At that time, police expressed a desire to meet with the parents and young people involved to ensure safety for everyone.

Huntersville Police continue to monitor the situation at Birkdale Village and are encouraging community involvement to maintain a safe environment for all visitors.

